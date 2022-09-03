Over 80 firefighters, military helicopter re-deployed near Ijevan Wine Factory to extinguish grassfire

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Over 80 firefighters and a military helicopter are deployed to tackle the grassfire near the Ijevan Wine Factory as the firefighting operation resumed Saturday morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The grassfire is blazing since August 31.

Around 5-6 ha of grasslands are on fire.

3 of the 4 directions of the fire have been extinguished so far.