Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September 2022

Dubai Open chess tournament: Aram Hakobyan scores another victory at round 7

Dubai Open chess tournament: Aram Hakobyan scores another victory at round 7

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess player Aram Hakobyan scored a victory at the 7th round of the Dubai Open Chess International Tournament and now has 5,5 points. Hakobyan is only 0,5 points behind the leader of the tournament.

Over 170 chess players are participating in the 22nd Dubai Chess International Tournament.

The final round is set for September 4.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]