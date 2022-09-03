Yerevan Days celebrated in Gyumri

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The highly anticipated Yerevan Days events were celebrated in Gyumri on September 2.

Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan and his deputy Levon Hovhannisyan visited the city and joined Gyumri Mayor Vardges Samsonyan to mark the event. City councilors and city hall staffers from both Yerevan and Gyumri were also in attendance.

The celebrations kicked off at Rustaveli Street, where the culture, arts and crafts of Gyumri was presented to visitors. Meanwhile, on Abovyan street, craftsmen from Yerevan were presenting their art.

A musical and theatrical play was held at the Isahakyan House-Museum.

The events also featured exhibitions.

As part of the events, Yerevan City Hall donated new instruments to the Ani Children’s Concert Band, which was still using worn out instruments.

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan thanked his Gyumri counterpart for the warm reception.

In his speech, he described Gyumri as the “cradle of our arts and crafts, without any exaggeration the anchor of Armenianness, which is feeding and giving the strength to live to every Armenian.”