Farewell ceremony for former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev starts in Moscow

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The farewell ceremony for former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is taking place in Moscow’s House of the Unions, RT reports.

Gorbachev passed away on August 30 at the age of 91, after a prolonged illness. He became General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1985 and served as the first and only president of the Soviet Union (1990-1991).