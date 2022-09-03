Importance of ensuring security on Armenian-Azeri border emphasized during Putin-Aliyev call

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone talk with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and discussed in detail, among others, the situation in South Caucasus, the Kremlin said in a readout.

The importance of ensuring stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and coordinated efforts for establishing economic and transport connections in the region was noted. In this context the intention to consistently implement the trilateral agreements signed between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 was reiterated.

Aliyev informed Putin about the August 31 EU-mediated meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.