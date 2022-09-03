Azeri military releases fresh disinformation falsely accusing Armenia in border shooting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has released fresh disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening fire at Azerbaijani military positions in the eastern part of the border.

The Azeri propaganda didn’t even mention a date and only noted that it happened “recently”.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia denied the claims as disinformation and added: “The situation on the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.”