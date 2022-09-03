Artsakh military denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is denying accusations from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on opening fire.

“The September 3 Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense’s statement accusing the Defense Army detachments in shelling Azerbaijani positions deployed in various parts of the Republic of Artsakh for three times on September 2 is false,” the Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.