Netherlands and Armenia are celebrating the 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. In 2022, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Armenia are celebrating the 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Two years ago, the Kingdom of the Netherlands established an Embassy in Armenia. This short video recaps the achievements of the past 30 years, including 2 years of the Embassy’s activities, presents the upcoming projects, as well as shows excerpts from the May 27 concert of the renowned pianist Hayk Melikyan. The concert was a unique appreciation of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Armenia of what already has been achieved during the last 30 years.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Farmenpress%2Fvideos%2F5373194556130236%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>