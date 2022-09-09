LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-09-22

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 September:

The price of aluminum down by 0.44% to $2285.50, copper price up by 0.27% to $7653.50, lead price down by 0.69% to $1875.50, nickel price up by 4.53% to $21458.00, tin price up by 2.22% to $21625.00, zinc price up by 1.98% to $3197.50, molybdenum price up by 0.86% to $36067.58, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.