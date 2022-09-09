Barcelona, Real interested in Arsen Zakharyan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A week after reports that Russian-Armenian football player Arsen Zakharyan will not be transferred to Chelsea F.C. because of the sanctions against Russia, it is now reported that the Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in him.
Zakharyan’s current contract with Dynamo Moscow will end by 2024.
- 09.08-22:19 Azerbaijan returns five Armenian POWs
- 09.08-21:59 Egypt confirms its first case of monkeypox
- 09.08-21:51 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96 - Buckingham Palace
- 09.08-21:22 Catholicos Aram I receives AGBU President
- 09.08-21:09 World Council of Churches 11th Assembly appeals to UN, EU and Azerbaijan for immediate release of Armenian POWs
- 09.08-20:50 Starmus Science Camp launched in Yerevan’s Freedom Square
- 09.08-20:13 Russian foreign minister’s special representative to visit Armenia
- 09.08-19:22 Armenian Defense Ministry checks report on possible return of POWs
- 09.08-19:01 Yerevan to host Global Armenian Summit in October 2022
- 09.08-18:25 Doctors concerned over health of Queen Elizabeth II — Buckingham Palace
- 09.08-17:46 History Museum of Armenia reopens permanent exhibition titled ‘Tracing the Prehistoric Man: Stone Age’
- 09.08-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-09-22
- 09.08-17:31 Asian Stocks - 08-09-22
- 09.08-16:28 Human Rights and Artsakh War 2020 discussed in European Parliament
- 09.08-16:19 Issue of PoWs in our constant focus, says Armenian PM
- 09.08-15:49 We will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone – Pashinyan
- 09.08-15:46 United States Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Ambassador Philip Reeker visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 09.08-15:31 Connections to be opened very quickly after reaching clear agreements – PM Pashinyan
- 09.08-15:09 Azerbaijan believes NK conflict is resolved, whereas Armenia and international community think otherwise – PM
- 09.08-15:02 PM Pashinyan meets with Armenian community of Vladivostok
- 09.08-14:14 Registration process for doing business to be simplified
- 09.08-14:10 Children’s brain is the only natural resource on planet Earth - Jean-Jacques Dordain
- 09.08-12:55 Armenia’s satellite fully operational and transmits images
- 09.08-11:55 President Arayik Harutyunyan welcomes Ruben Vardanyan’s decision to move to Artsakh
- 09.08-11:30 Government sets minimum pension at 31,600 drams
20:05, 09.05.2022
3137 views STARMUS VI: Brian May awarded with Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication in Yerevan
14:03, 09.03.2022
2882 views Gunmen kill more than 40 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region – Reuters
13:29, 09.03.2022
2805 views Azerbaijan intends to undermine the peace process, warns Armenian FM
20:13, 09.02.2022
2446 views Azerbaijani forces open fire in direction of Armenian military vehicle
15:26, 09.03.2022
2316 views Azeri military releases fresh disinformation falsely accusing Armenia in border shooting