Barcelona, Real interested in Arsen Zakharyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A week after reports that Russian-Armenian football player Arsen Zakharyan will not be transferred to Chelsea F.C. because of the sanctions against Russia, it is now reported that the Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in him.

Zakharyan’s current contract with  Dynamo Moscow will end by 2024.








