This conduct can’t in any way contribute to stabilizing situation at border – Armenian military on Azeri disinformations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released new disinformation falsely claiming that the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at Azerbaijani positions on September 5 in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“This conduct, based on spreading totally false reports accusing the Armenian side in aggressive actions and attempting to artificially escalate the border situation, can’t in any way contribute to actual stabilization of the border situation. The Armenian Armed Forces did not open fire at Azerbaijani positions. Furthermore, as reported earlier, a conscripted serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, Junior Sergeant Arman Sargsyan sustained a fatal gunshot wound yesterday from an Azerbaijani shooting,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.