Real reacts to media reports on Zakharyan transfer interest

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Real Madrid reacted to media reports claiming that the club is interested in acquiring Dynamo Moscow’s midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.

In response to Sport Express, Real said that they usually don’t disclose such information. “But we don’t know anything about Real being interested in Zakharyan’s transfer,” the club added.

A week after reports that Russian-Armenian football player Arsen Zakharyan will not be transferred to Chelsea F.C. because of the sanctions against Russia, it is now reported that the Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in him.

Zakharyan’s current contract with Dynamo Moscow will end by 2024.