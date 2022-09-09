Armenian President bestows Global IT Award to IBM’s Leon Stok

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan bestowed the 2021 Armenian State Award for Global Contribution in IT (Global IT Award) to Vice President of IBM's Electronic Design Automation group Leon Stok.

“I am sure that everyone is proud at this moment, because not every country or president gets the chance to bestow an award to a representative of a globally-significant company. During my meeting with Leon Stok I got convinced that talented people, as always, are humble and know what they are doing. While people like us, officials and initiators of the event, are able to find and present such people. I believe it is a great honor for me and the Republic of Armenia to have the chance to bestow this award to Leon Stok,” President Khachaturyan said.

The president added that all laureates of the Global IT Award are world-renowned individuals.

“I am convinced that continuously implementing such events will make young people want to appear in this list.”

Stok thanked for the award and said that it is a big honor not just for him but everyone who’s worked with him.

“I am very glad to receive this award in Armenia, I saw how much time and resource you spend on developing education and science. Continuous education is appreciated here. It’s been only half a day that I arrived and I am already very much impressed with the people, who are very devoted to science and are able to create a wonderful environment. Armenia can have very interesting role in the area of science and innovations by being in the crossroad of continents. I am impatiently waiting for Armenia to use these new opportunities,” Stok said.