STARMUS could create platform for bringing together scientists to deal with climate change – Chris Rapley

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The most serious problem in the world today is climate change and the crisis which it created, American engineer Tony Fadell said at a press conference during STARMUS VI Festival when asked what the most serious problem facing the world is that scientists want to solve.

“I can confidently say that climate change, as a crisis, was created by us, people, and not our generation, it was done long before us. But we can find a solution and resolve the situation. I am participating in this process by investing in consulting organizations which spread the information on how we can mitigate the climate change,” Fadell said.

In turn, British scientist Chris Rapley said that STARMUS could create a platform which will be able to solve such global problems. “....it’s pretty hard to bring together scientists of various areas to one table, for example a biologist and a physicist, but STARMUS could create that kind of a platform.”