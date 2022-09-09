Yerevan to host European Festivals Association’s 70th anniversary Arts Festivals Summit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The European Festivals Association’s 70th anniversary Arts Festivals Summit will take place from 12 till 15 September 2022 in Yerevan, Republic of Armenia. Hosted by the Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival, the Summit marks the first joint step in the association’s next decade between festival makers and stakeholders. EFA Members meet the Alumni of the Festival Academy, EFFE Label Festivals, EFFE Hubs and Cities representatives for an interactive and inspiring 4-days conversation. The summit's opening ceremony will be held on 12 September with a concert by world-famous violinist Sergey Khachatryan and the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia (Artistic director and conductor: Sergey Smbatyan).

120 festival leaders and stakeholders from 45 countries will meet to share thoughts, concerns, needs, and artistic proposals during the Arts Festival Summit from 12 to 15 September 2022 in Yerevan, Armenia, hosted by the Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival. Festivals represented include some of the biggest and oldest festivals in Europe such as Holland Festival, Edinburgh International Festival, Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, Festival van Vlaanderen, BOZAR, Gdansk Shakespeare Festival, etc. Next to them, more than 60 participants have confirmed their participation online.

The “Ready, steady, join us: 70 Years-On” session is dedicated to the launch of two important initiatives of EFA: The 70-Years-On Agenda and the EFFE Seal for Festival Cities and Regions. It will take place on Tuesday 13 September.

The program of the Arts Festivals Summit offers various cultural and artistic activities in the city of Yerevan. The Walk and Talk tours introduce delegates to the cultural actors of Yerevan who will open the doors of their venues. The guided tour of the Matenadaran Museum will unveil the most important collections of manuscripts in the world. The program also includes a sightseeing tour of Yerevan and its surroundings, like Tsitsernakaberd, the Genocide Memorial complex.