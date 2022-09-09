Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-09-22

YEREVAN, 6 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 404.80 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 401.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.74 drams to 468.60 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 16.86 drams to 22267.37 drams. Silver price up by 4.14 drams to 237.26 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.