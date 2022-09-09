Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September 2022

Azeri defense ministry again spreads disinformation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense says the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has again released disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening fire at Azerbaijani positions in the evening of September 6 at the eastern part of the border.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia added that the situation at the border is relatively calm and under the full control of the Armenian military.








