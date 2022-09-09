OSCE Minsk Group’s new U.S. Co-Chair to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The United States Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and OSCE Minsk Group American Co-Chair Philip T. Reeker will be traveling to Armenia this week, the State Department said.

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing that Reeker will conduct his first visit in this new capacity to the region.

“…ambassador Reeker, our senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations, will be traveling to the region this week in what will be his first trip in this new role. This is a first of what we expect to be regular travel to the region. He departs this evening and will be going to Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, and in all three countries he’ll meet with senior officials to discuss key issues in the region as well as looking for pathways to assist partners and engaging directly and constructively to resolve outstanding issues and further regional cooperation,” Patel said.