Armenia seeks to achieve 7% economic growth this year – PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Positive dynamics is recorded in the Armenian economy, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

“We seek to have at least 7% economic growth this year. And in this context I’d like to underscore that the Eurasian Economic Union has justified itself for our country in this concrete situation too because the economic growth which is envisaged is related to the liberalizations provided by the Eurasian Economic Union. I mean the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor force, we see this. Of course, here we must work on the next phase to be able to keep this dynamics, so that we don’t end up having a new economic crisis after such economic growth,” the PM said.