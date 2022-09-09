Armenia to lower import duty for cement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS A bill by ruling Civil Contract Party MP Babken Tunyan on lowering import duty for cement and lifting the import duty for cement clinker received approval at the parliamentary committee on economic affairs.

If passed, the cement import duty will be reduced from 14,000 to 9,000 drams and the import duty for cement clinker will be abolished.

According to the author of the bill, construction companies are complaining that there is a deficit of cement in the market and that's why the new regulations are needed.