Armenia hopes to normalize relations with Turkey through Russia’s support

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the Armenia-Turkey normalization process during the 7th Eastern Economic Forum.

“As you know, we’ve started dialogue with Turkey. We hope that we will normalize relations with Russia’s support,” Pashinyan said.

In his speech, he also spoke about the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations, particularly the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. “We are engaged in intensive contacts with Azerbaijan regarding the Nagorno Karabakh issue. In this context we again expect Russia’s support not only as Armenia’s strategic ally: Russia is a very close partner for Azerbaijan too, which is also creating opportunities. I’d like to also underscore Russia’s important role as a co-chairing country in the OSCE Minsk Group,” Pashinyan said.