Armenian military denies Azeri accusations on shooting at tractor as disinformation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at a civilian vehicle. The Armenian Ministry of Defense said that Azerbaijan is again releasing disinformation.

“The statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accusing the Armenian Armed Forces in opening fire at a civilian tractor is another disinformation. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.