If theoretically Armenia comes under sanctions, it won’t be beneficial to Russia - PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. During the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded to the question whether Armenia isn't afraid of coming under sanctions due to its close relations with Russia.

“I think that being afraid is not so useful position, it is necessary to work, as I said, and to manage the challenges that are emerging, and to try not only to notice the opportunities that are opening, but also to work so that new opportunities open. Of course, we also are concerned about the trade, energy security. We also have a high inflation and it directly affects the economic situation in our country, but, overall, the situation is manageable. There is a problem, but we do not have a crisis situation”, the PM stated, adding that this is also thanks to the support of Russia.. “Especially in the first half of the year everyone had great concerns, and we have communicated very intensively and raised issues not only within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union, but also in a bilateral format.

I must say that I am impressed by the promptness with which both Vladimir Vladimiri and Mikhayil Vladimiri react to the issues and requests voiced by the Armenian side. This is a very important partnership”, the PM said.

Pashinyan also answered to the question about the flow of Russian citizens to Armenia. “Many people have just visited Armenia because they need to get salaries, because actually being in Russia they work with the West. They have now moved to Armenia because of problems with financial transfers. In my speech I tried to present our view. I hope this is viewed in Russia as a movement in EAEU, as the Union has been created for this purpose in order for the movement of goods, services, labor force and capital to happen, which we see now in reality”, he added.

Pashinyan stated that they are in constant touch with their Russian partners as there are areas which could be developed jointly. “Now there is a good dynamics for Russian regions to work with Armenian partners”, he said.

As for the question of sanctions, Pashinyan stated that if theoretically Armenia appears under sanctions, it will not be beneficial to Russia. “What do we propose? We propose to cooperate competently and use the opportunities that exist now and notice also the challenges which not only concern Russia, but also the EAEU, our cooperation in order to be able to manage and neutralize these challenges. Therefore, we are happy for the citizens of Russia who have arrived in Armenia”, he stated.

He said that there is a major problem in Armenia connected with real estate as the prices of real estate are growing in Armenia, the prices of apartments for rent are also increasing. “This is a problem, but it also creates new opportunities. If I am not mistaken we already have 13% growth in construction sector this year. The Russian business is also interested in investing in this sector.

In the context of possible economic problems it’s very important that international rating organizations, although we are very closely cooperating with Russia, are reaffirming Armenia’s high ranking. I want to draw the attention of Russian partners to the fact that Armenia is registering a wonderful progress in the ranking of countries with free economy, and in this respect we have new ambitions and we hope that we will be in the top ten at a global level. We have very good opportunities for the economic cooperation of Armenia and Russia to be at a higher level, despite the fact that in the past 30 years Russia has always been Armenia’s number one commercial partner. It’s very important that now there is an opportunity to change also the quality of economic cooperation”, Nikol Pashinyan said.