Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-09-22

YEREVAN, 7 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 404.90 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.04 drams to 400.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.63 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.07 drams to 463.53 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 103.20 drams to 22164.17 drams. Silver price up by 2.20 drams to 239.46 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.