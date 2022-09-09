STARMUS VI: We are trying to find out the factor that ensures life’s continuation on planet Earth - Bethany Ehlmann

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The more scientists study the Space, the more it becomes obvious that the planet Earth is a very unique place for life and here the climate balance is very fragile, planetary scientist Bethany Ehlmann said during a press conference on the sidelines of STARMUS VI Festival in Yerevan, Armenia.

“In other words, by studying the Space, we should understand what is the key factor that ensures the continuation of life on the planet Earth because when we study Mars and Venus, we see that they are very similar to Earth or have been very similar to Earth at least at some moment. What has brought to a change? How can we ensure the continuation of the life of planet Earth after learning lessons from Mars and Venus? Why do we study? Because we try to understand how we can protect ourselves”, Bethany Ehlmann said.