Another World Concert at STARMUS VI brings all-star performance of Queen's The Show Must Go On cover

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The third day at the STARMUS VI Festival in Yerevan saw a spectacular music show – the Another World Concert - featuring Queen guitarist Brian May, who teamed up with System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian, Jeff Scott Soto of Sons of Apollo, singer Graham Gouldman and opera singer Montserrat Martí to perform a cover of the Queen classic The Show Must Go On with the Armenian Symphony Orchestra.

The concert also featured performances by Derek Sherinian with Simon Phillips, Ric Fierabracci and Ron Thal “Bumblefoot”, as well as Nemra.

Brian May presented a touching tribute to the memory of the late duduk master Jivan Gasparyan with a performance featuring Jivan Gasparyan Junior. “Years ago I had the honor to perform on one stage with Jivan Gasparyan, unfortunately he isn’t with us, but today I am very happy to perform with his grandson, Jivan Gasparyan Junior,” May said.

The Tavush Diocese Children’s Choir joined the concert and performed covers of Queen’s We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites The Dust.