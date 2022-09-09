LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-09-22

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 September:

The price of aluminum down by 1.13% to $2235.00, copper price down by 0.79% to $7622.50, lead price up by 0.48% to $1902.00, nickel price up by 0.03% to $21580.00, tin price down by 1.67% to $20851.00, zinc price down by 1.36% to $3123.50, molybdenum price down by 0.12% to $35979.40, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.