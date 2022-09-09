History Museum of Armenia reopens permanent exhibition titled ‘Tracing the Prehistoric Man: Stone Age’

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The History Museum of Armenia reopened its permanent exhibition entitled “Tracing the Prehistoric Man: Stone Age".

“September 9 is the date of the foundation of the Museum. On September 9, 1915, the parliament of the First Republic of Armenia decided to create an anthropological and ethnological museum”, Director of the Museum Davit Poghosyan said.

The exhibition includes high-value Stone Age exhibits from the collection of the History Museum, which were found in various ancient sites of Armenia. The leather shoe, found during the excavations in Areni-1 cave in 2008, has a special place in the exhibition.

Researcher at the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Boris Gasparyan says that what has been found as a result of excavations in Armenia, particularly in Areni, changes the global understanding of the society’s development.

“The excavations of recent years show that the Armenian highlands and Armenia are the second cradle of man outside Africa. We are now exhibiting quite valuable exhibits”, he said.

This is just a part of the main exhibition and the other Ages will also be displayed in the near future.

The next stage will be dedicated to the Bronze Age, and quite a big collection will be displayed.