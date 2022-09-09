Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September 2022

Doctors concerned over health of Queen Elizabeth II — Buckingham Palace

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The health condition of Queen Elizabeth II concerns doctors, TASS reports citing the statement of Buckingham Palace.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the statement reads.

BBC reported that Prince Charles has arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with his mother.








