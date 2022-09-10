LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-09-22

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 September:

The price of aluminum up by 1.45% to $2267.50, copper price up by 2.47% to $7810.50, lead price down by 1.08% to $1881.50, nickel price up by 0.80% to $21753.00, tin price up by 2.35% to $21342.00, zinc price up by 0.13% to $3127.50, molybdenum price down by 0.31% to $35869.17, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.