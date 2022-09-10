Azerbaijan again releases disinformation falsely accusing Armenia in border shooting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as disinformation the latest statement from Azerbaijan falsely accusing the Armenian military in shooting at Azerbaijani positions overnight September 8-9 in the eastern part of the border.

“The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released disinformation. The detachments of the Armenian Armed Forces did not open fire overnight September 8-9 in the direction of Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline. The situation on the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.