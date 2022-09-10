Armenian PM expected to attend SCO summit as guest

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit as a guest in the Uzbek city of Samarkand September 15-16.

The Uzbek presidency spokesperson Sherzod Asadov said that 15 world leaders will gather in Samarkand for the summit.

Asadov said in a statement that invited participants who will attend as guests include the Armenian PM, the Azerbaijani President, the Turkish President and the Turkmen President.

Belarus, Iran and Mongolia will participate as observers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others are among the summit participants.