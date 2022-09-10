Armenia’s ArmBioTechnology develops dietary supplement preventing Type 2 diabetes

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The ArmBioTechnology Research-Industrial Center has developed and official registered the bioactive food supplement called Narargin which is used for preventing dysbacteriosis and Type 2 diabetes, the National Academy of Sciences said.

The supplement is also advised for maintaining or restoring gut flora and also reduces cholesterol levels in blood.

Narargin was developed based on the consortium of the lactic acid bacteria Lactobacillus acidophilus MDC 9602 (Ep. 317/402) and Lactobacillus rhamnosus BTK 20-12 MDC 9631.