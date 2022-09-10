Dr. George Nield hopes commercial space travel ticket prices will decrease in next decades and become affordable

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Commercial space travel ticket prices are now very expensive but will decrease with time, according to Dr. George Nield, Blue Origin astronaut and President of Commercial Space Technologies, a company founded to encourage, facilitate, and promote commercial space activities.

“Yes, you can buy a ticket to fly to space,” Dr. Nield said during the STARMUS VI Festival in Yerevan. “Of course it is very expensive, but the cost will decrease with time. It’s difficult to say now when the opportunity will happen, but just like in case of airline tickets, when in the beginning they were rather expensive but with time started decreasing and became affordable, the same will take place in case of space tourism in the next decades. I think you’ll soon be able to afford space travel,” Nield said.