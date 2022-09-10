Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-09-22

YEREVAN, 9 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.21 drams to 405.32 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.85 drams to 408.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.04 drams to 470.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 98.81 drams to 22275.12 drams. Silver price up by 6.05 drams to 242.71 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.