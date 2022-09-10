Istanbul-Armenian singer Sibil introduces video clip of “Song is my wings” in Armenia 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Istanbul-Armenian singer Sibil Pektorosoglu, who is regularly visiting Armenia with new clips, sometimes concerts, duets with local artists and other initiatives, is in Yerevan again.

Today, on September 9, the singer released her new video clip based on the song “Song is my wings”.

Sibil says her goal is to spread the Armenian song in the world. She said that she is singing a patriotic song for the first time. The singer said that she was afraid her fans might not understand the new rhythms she performs, especially after lyrical songs, but the applauds of the audience made it clear that they not only understood, but also loved it.