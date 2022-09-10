Armenian Speaker of Parliament, IRI’s Regional Director for Eurasia discuss cooperation development directions 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today Stephen Nix, Regional Program Director for Eurasia at the International Republican Institute (IRI), the press service of the Parliament said.

The sides discussed the agenda and the development directions of the cooperation between the Armenian Parliament and the International Republican Institute. Several training courses in different spheres have already been implemented within the frames of the capacity development program of the Parliament with the IRI.

Touching upon the upcoming programs, Stephen Nix introduced Alen Simonyan on their organization’s strategic priorities aimed at judicial and constitutional reforms. He handed over to the Speaker of Parliament the results of the recent survey carried out by their organization across Armenia which related to executive, legislative and other power branches.